The ‘disproportionate, inequitable justice’ of non-unanimous jury verdicts

Jason Williams:

Number one, when we talk about the split-jury verdicts, those aren't the only vestiges of racism in our criminal legal system. We can look to bail bond practices. We can look to overuse of the habitual offender laws to give minorities more time. And what I would ask you to look at in the next months, next five years would be what impact is happening on the functioning of our criminal legal system. Are more people willing to participate in this system, willing to come to court and testify and participate when crimes occur in their community. Is violent crime going down? Right. And I think those are going to be the numbers that you're going to see, which is why we're being very transparent with our numbers so that people can read our work and realize that this is not reform for reform sake, but this is reform to deliver more public safety to this community.