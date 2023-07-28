The legal pitfalls domestic violence victims face when they defend themselves

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
More than two dozen states have self-defense laws that allow for the use of force when someone feels threatened in their home or other locations. But some women, especially women of color, who try to use self-defense laws don’t get the same protections, particularly in cases of domestic violence. William Brangham discussed a case in Alabama with Liz Flock, host of the podcast, "Blind Plea."
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more