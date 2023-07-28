The legal pitfalls domestic violence victims face when they defend themselves

More than two dozen states have self-defense laws that allow for the use of force when someone feels threatened in their home or other locations. But some women, especially women of color, who try to use self-defense laws don’t get the same protections, particularly in cases of domestic violence. William Brangham discussed a case in Alabama with Liz Flock, host of the podcast, "Blind Plea."

