The long, dangerous road along the Darien Gap and a chance encounter in Brooklyn

Nick Schifrin:

Last August, special correspondents Nadja Drost and Bruno Federico brought us the extraordinary stories of people so desperate to improve their lives, they headed through one of the world's harshest places, the Darien Gap, that connects South and Central America on the border between Panama and Northern Colombia.

Along that desperate and dangerous journey, Nadja and Bruno met migrants from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, most fleeing privation, conflict, political persecution, or a combination of all three, and one group in particular, men from Bangladesh.

Fast-forward to last weekend, and those stories intersected with a food delivery in New York City.

And that's where we bring in Nadja, who joins us from New York to pick up the story.

So, Nadja, what happened last weekend?