The potential benefits and risks of fighting STIs with doxycycline

Doxycycline, a cheap and widely available antibiotic, is gaining attention as a promising new way to prevent the spread of some sexually transmitted infections. But some health officials are raising concerns that wider use of the preventative antibiotic could breed drug resistance. Washington Post journalist Fenit Nirappil joins Laura Barrón-López to discuss.

