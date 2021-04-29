The ‘predatory marketing’ behind menthol cigarettes and how a ban could save Black lives

Delmonte Jefferson:

Well, first of all, we have heard that argument before. We heard that argument back in 2009, when we were asking then for them to include menthol.

And the argument itself generated from the tobacco industry. Now, the tobacco industry paid and they got spokespersons within the black community to make that argument. But this is an argument that comes from the industry itself.

And, to be honest, there's absolutely no data to support it. Even since 2009, when they banned strawberry and grape and the other flavors, there's no evidence that we have had encounters with law enforcement because those flavors were banned and/or being smoked and utilized.

Now — and to the other point, however, and there was another point you made just about the criminalization, that too is strong propaganda, because they like to use and throw up Eric Garner, and they like to throw up Sandra Bland, and they like to throw up George Floyd and say, well, look, these were encounters because of tobacco, because of mentholated tobacco.

However, for that same argument, I would throw out Anthony Brown. I would throw out Isaiah Brown and Dante Smith, these same individuals, other individuals that were killed just recently, with no encounter or no reason for cigarettes whatsoever. That wasn't the reason that they were approached by law enforcement.

In fact, it's probably more dangerous to have a cell phone in your hand and up to your ear than it is to have a cigarette in your mouth.