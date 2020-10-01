The remarkable political and diplomatic legacy of James Baker

Judy Woodruff:

Former Secretary of State James Baker's distinguished career and service to every Republican president from Gerald Ford to George W. Bush has elevated him to elder statesman status.

His life, career, and legacy are examined in a new book, "The Man Who Ran Washington," written by two veteran Washington journalists, Susan Glasser and Peter Baker.

And they join me now.

Welcome to both of you.

Now, we know — Peter Baker, we know you as the White House correspondent for The New York Times.

Susan, we know you as a writer for "The New Yorker."

In real life, you're married to each other.

So, Susan, tell us, how did you decide you together wanted to write a book about somebody who has not been — held public office in more than 30 years — almost 30 years?