The risks student athletes face amid sports betting boom

Paul Solman
By —

Paul Solman

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Audio

March Madness brackets are set and with it comes billions of dollars in bets on the games. Paul Solman recently reported on betting companies partnering with universities and the threat it poses for students. But it turns out problems are even more acute for student-athletes. This story is a partnership with the Shirley Povich Center for Sports and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen to this Segment

Paul Solman
By —

Paul Solman

Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.

@paulsolman
Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch