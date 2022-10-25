Pennsylvania’s closely-watched Senate race neck and neck with two weeks until election

We are two weeks away from a hugely consequential election that will determine the make-up of Congress and the direction of U.S. policymaking over the next two years. So far, more than a billion dollars have been spent on races for 35 Senate seats, and the most expensive of those is in Pennsylvania. Judy Woodruff visited the Keystone State and spoke with voters.

