Pennsylvania’s closely-watched Senate race neck and neck with two weeks until election

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
We are two weeks away from a hugely consequential election that will determine the make-up of Congress and the direction of U.S. policymaking over the next two years. So far, more than a billion dollars have been spent on races for 35 Senate seats, and the most expensive of those is in Pennsylvania. Judy Woodruff visited the Keystone State and spoke with voters.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: