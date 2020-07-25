The science behind streaks on and off the basketball court

Hari Sreenvivasan:

Sports in the united states are finally back. Sort of.

Baseball kicked off an abbreviated 60 game season this week, and basketball starts today with the WNBA, followed by the NBA later this week.

Players, staff, and media are quarantined, everyone is tested for COVID-19 regularly, and the games are being played with no fans in attendance.

But the extraordinary circumstances of this season won't change a familiar phenomenon: players will go on streaks where they just can't seem to miss.

Athletes will tell you the so-called "hot hand" is undeniable, but how do you know when you have it? And, crucially, does it even exist?

In a new book, Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Cohen chronicles the research behind these streaks. And in this interview taped right before the NBA season shut down in March, we started by talking about a virtual court.