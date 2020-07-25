How structural racism is magnifying the public health crisis

Dr. Rhea Boyd:

So there's a couple of examples we could choose. One is Medicaid expansion, expanding Medicaid increases access to basic health services, which could increase access to COVID testing, to treatment and just basic primary care. The other one that we absolutely need to be doing is desegregating our health care workforce. So we talked about how our workforce, particularly during a pandemic, has been prioritized for certain critical protections like access to PPE. But that means that other workforces and other essential laborers, including people and vital supply chains like meatpacking plants, for example, haven't had that same access to PPE. How we get there from here is to think about how we redistribute PPE by industry to ensure that there aren't racial and ethnic gaps and who has it. Because we know in healthcare our industry is predominately white at every level, from student to CEO. And we know that essential laborers outside the health care workforce tend to be predominately folks of color and particularly women of color. And so we need to redistribute the PPE and share it from our health care workforce to other industries to ensure that everybody who goes to work labor safely.