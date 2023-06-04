How Lorraine Hansberry inspired countless Black and LGBTQ+ writers

This Pride Month, as part of our “Hidden Histories” series, we look at the story of Lorraine Hansberry, the playwright and civil rights activist who gave new voice to countless marginalized artists who were women, Black and queer.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

