The top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on why he supports Trump’s China policy

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, one of the Trump administration's signature foreign policies has been what it calls confronting China over technology, trade in the South China Sea and Hong Kong.

And from the beginning, the administration's man in Beijing has been Terry Branstad. He's the former six-term Republican governor of Iowa. He campaigned for candidate Trump in 2016 and was one of the president's first ambassador choices. He's now stepping down to return to the U.S.

And he joins me from Beijing.

Ambassador Branstad, welcome to the "NewsHour."

When President Trump chose you to become ambassador, Beijing called you — quote — "an old friend" of the Chinese people.

As you leave, bilateral tensions have increased, and the nationalist tabloid Global Times called your tenure embarrassing.

What changed?