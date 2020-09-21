The U.S. has lost 200,000 people to COVID-19. How did this happen?

Amna Nawaz:

She lived by the Japanese phrase gaman , to persevere, enduring imprisonment with her family in U.S. internment camps in the 1940s, and beating breast cancer as an adult. The 80-year-old grandmother's bakery walls were adorned with family photos and silly Snapchats.

Dolly Raper was one of few fluent Cherokee speakers left in the Cherokee Nation and, according to her family, made the best fry bread in Oklahoma. Known for her generosity, friends say Dolly was always there with a helping hand. She never complained, not even when battling breast cancer. The matriarch of her family, Dolly was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was 67 years old when she died.

And those stories are just a fraction of the roughly 200,000 American lives lost to the pandemic so far, leading to questions about how we got here and what can be done now to save the U.S. from hitting another tragic milestone.

For that, we turn to Dr. Georges Benjamin. He is executive director of the American Public Health Association, which is a professional group for physicians. And Dr. Megan Ranney, she's an emergency physician and professor at Brown University.

Welcome to you both. And thank you for being with us.

I'd like to ask each of you this question.

Dr. Ranney, I will start with you, because it is such a milestone. It's a moment for reflection. And people are struggling with how to process it.

So, I'm going to ask you first, Dr. Ranney, how are you reflecting on this moment, when we have hit 200,000 American deaths?