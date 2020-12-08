The vicious cycle of incarceration and homelessness

Judy Woodruff:

We continue our look now at the challenges for those coming out of incarceration.

After being released, many struggle to find housing, which in turn can prevent them from getting treatment for an addiction or mental illness, securing a steady job, and ultimately staying out of jail.

It's a situation made even harder by COVID-19.

Tonight, Amna Nawaz profiles one woman's quest for housing in Austin, Texas.

It's the second in our series this week Searching For Justice.