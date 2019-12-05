The Who’s Pete Townshend doesn’t enjoy performing. Here’s what he’d rather do

Pete Townshend:

I know your show is about old people. Well, I'm happy to be here as an old person.

I have actually come to realize that this time of life is probably the best.

When you hit 70, when you hit 75, as I will next birthday, you realize that — you know, that you're definitely on a shorter leash. And you tend to kind of settle with the present.

And, in a sense, for people of my generation, who went through the LSD era of trying, in a sense, to find out who is God, you know, who am I, all of that stuff, you know, you suddenly realize, well, here it is.

I'm me. It's now. I have a life. I have minutes, I have hours, I have weeks, months, years, maybe, and I should live in the present. So it's a very beautiful thing.