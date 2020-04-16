A Brooklyn ICU nurse on why she doesn’t feel like a superhero

Maria Lobifaro:

Yes.

So, pre-COVID, generally, it was like two patients to one nurse. These patients are so much sicker than the average ICU patient. And now a nurse is dealing with five patients. So, at times — I mean, most of the time, it was really just unbearable.

It was really to the point where a few of us had to actually put our foot down and refuse a sixth patient.

So, it has been a struggle. As far as PPE, protective covering and protective gear, it's, like, lacking on the CDC level. If you do a simple Google Image search, Italy PPE, China PPE, and then look up USA PPE, it's — you don't need to be a nurse or a doctor or a medical professional to tell that our country is lacking seriously.

I mean, in other countries, if you look at the health care infection rate, significantly lower than what the U.S. is at right now. And why is that? Like, other countries are in a full-on astronaut suit, where they don't have any part of their skin exposed.

But yet, for the U.S., we're just in like a little thin paper gown. And, sometimes, you're reusing that gown. How many more medical professionals need to get sick or even die for them to realize that?

But it's a serious problem.