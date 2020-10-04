This multimillion dollar CA ballot measure could decide the future of gig work

Laura Fong:

App-based drivers have organized across the state from Los Angeles to San Francisco, calling on the gig companies to start treating them as employees under a new state law that went into effect earlier this year.

Last year, the California state legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom passed a law known as AB 5 that narrows the definition of an independent contractor.

It codified a California Supreme Court case against a same-day delivery company called "Dynamex" that ruled in favor of workers who claimed they were "misclassified as independent contractors."

The AB 5 law requires that a worker must meet three factors under the so-called "ABC test" in order to be considered an independent contractor: the person must be free from the control and direction of the company, performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity's business, and is engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business.

Under the AB 5 law, rideshare and delivery apps would have to give employee protections to their driver, such as paid sick leave, unemployment insurance and overtime.

But Uber, Lyft and other app-based companies have fought AB 5 in the courts and before the bill came into effect, they drafted an opposition ballot measure Prop 22 that lets voters decide the issue this November 3rd.

Yes on Prop 22 Ad: Prop 22 is the solution we need; 22 would allow drivers to continue working as independent contractors.