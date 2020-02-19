This novel makes fun of your child’s meltdown

Kevin Wilson:

Ann Patchett, to me, is a writer that her stories are many times about family, but also a diverse group of people who, under strange circumstances, have to become a family.

And Ann is, to my mind — especially in her new novel, "The Dutch House," just writes so eloquently about class and about what it means to have privilege.

But that book, to me, even — and what I love about it, it has these fairy tale elements that make the story slightly magical to me.

And then the other writer is George Saunders, who — as you know, he's so wild and so strange. But a story like "Sea Oak" is really about the inescapability of poverty. But instead of coming at it head on, he has this aunt come back from the dead who becomes this profane oracle.

And that really influenced me. I was like, if I'm going to write about this stuff, I don't know that I have the authority to do it. So, I'm going to come at it in a strange way.

And then, that way, that will give me — if I'm funny at first, then I can work my way into the larger topics.