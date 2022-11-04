Threat of political violence looms over several races in Michigan

Laura Barrón-López:

Former President Trump endorsed DePerno, who has repeated Mr. Trump's lies about a rigged 2020 election and made it a pillar of his campaign.

DePerno is under investigation for allegedly plotting to seize and tamper with voting machines from that election. He's denied the allegations.

On your campaign Web site, you say: "When I am elected, I will keep my word to prosecute the people who corrupted the 2020 election and allowed fraud to permeate the entire election system."

What evidence of fraud do you have?

Matthew DePerno (R), Michigan Attorney General Candidate: Well, there's a lot of evidence of fraud. There's tons of evidence that we have seen since November of 2020.

Even in the lawsuit I filed in Antrim County, we proved two things in that case, number one, how corruptible our system is, how vulnerable our election system is to fraud, and, number two, how fraud actually occurred in Antrim County.