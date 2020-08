Nick Schifrin:

The White House gave ByteDance a mid-September deadline to sell. And, today Microsoft, as well as Oracle, are in talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operation, even as TikTok pursues its lawsuit.

Before it was filed, I sat down with TikTok global chief security officer Roland Cloutier, who spent 15 years as chief security officer for U.S. companies, and, before that, a decade in the U.S. government.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

The White House says that TikTok represents a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the U.S. economy. Does it?