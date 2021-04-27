Toxic waste dump site more than twice the size of Manhattan discovered in Pacific Ocean

David Valentine:

Well, our ask is that we need the support from the federal government to really understand what is happening in this environment.

You know, I think we're seeing the tip of the iceberg right now. We know there's 27,000 barrels, but we don't know what's in each and every one of those barrels. We know there's DDT, but we don't know quite what else is down there.

So, we need to figure out, just how much are we dealing with, how much is there, and what are the processes that are active in moving this stuff around, in the transport and transformation, and then what are the effects?

And those are — that's the ask, is to work with the scientific community, to have the federal government work with the scientific community, in order to push this forward and get that understanding that we can use to chart the path forward.