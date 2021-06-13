Tribeca Festival celebrates 20th anniversary as post-Covid curtains reopen

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the annual New York City-based Tribeca Film Festival. It was the largest film fest held in-person in North America since the start of the pandemic.

This year's event – called "Tribeca Festival," removing the word "Film" to include multiple platforms such as gaming and podcasting runs thru next weekend. But opening day was all about the movies.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with the festival's producers about what it was like to plan this major event and has more.