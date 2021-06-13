‘America is back’: Biden heads for NATO summit after a successful G-7

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, there was this 25-page communique, and that is a stark difference from what happened when former President Trump came to the G7 in 2018. He famously left early, would not agree to a statement. So we just the idea that this is kind of back to the standard G7 is something that we need to note.

Other thing to note is that President Biden in a press conference later said that he was, quote, satisfied with the language on China passed communiqué, did not mention China by name, from my understanding. And this time around, you have China being called out for using forced labor, also for using issues and efforts that were not market friendly here and traditional here.

The other thing to note is that President Biden was really part of a group of of leaders here who wanted to see China called out by name. So this is I think in some ways shows that President Obama got a bit of what he wanted.

And the other thing is that the communique talks about shared values. It talks about democracy. It talks about the need to do as much as possible to try to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to these seven wealthy nations doing as much as they can to nations that are struggling and who are needy,