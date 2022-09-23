Trump back on the campaign trail stumping for candidates on midterm ballot

Former President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail stumping for Republican candidates who will be on the ballot this November. Amna Nawaz and Lisa Desjardins discuss his latest rally in Wilmington, North Carolina where Trump is supporting Senate candidate Ted Budd.

