Trump conspiracies inspire threats against judges, jurors and election workers

Laura Barrón-López:

First, it was Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker targeted and smeared by Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The Georgia indictment details how members of the enterprise traveled from out of state to harass Freeman, intimidate her and solicit her to falsely confess to election crimes that she did not commit. And, last week, a racist death threat against the judge presiding over the federal January 6 case led to an arrest.

It's a familiar pattern. Trump posts vitriolic attacks and conspiracies. Then his most ardent followers stock or threatened the targets of those attacks.

Tammy Patrick knows the stakes well. She's a former election worker in Maricopa County and now the CEO of programs at the National Association for Election Officials.

Tammy, thanks so much for joining "NewsHour."

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, who was also an election worker in 2020, have spoken about the impact of that intimidation on their lives.