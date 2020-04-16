Trump offers plan for reopening economy, but states are still worried about testing

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the big news today is that the president has now laid out a three-phase plan to try to reopen the American economy.

And he's doing that by leaving a lot of the decision-making to states and to governors. He said that he had total authority, but he's really saying, I'm allowing the states to make these decisions, even though governors insist that it's their authority.

These three phase would happen like this. The first phase would be people would still be focused working from home, minimizing nonessential travel. The second phase would be where things would start to loosen up, where you would have schools and day cares opening back up. You might, even also, the administration says, have some churches and bars opening back up, but that would be with largely social distancing still in place.

And the third would be a phase where you would have big arenas, concerts, and things like that taking place, and you would have left social distancing.