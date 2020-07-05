Trump’s campaign strategy to focus on statues, ‘traditional American values’

Jeff Greenfield:

Yeah, I think this is a potentially significant thing because you're quite right. There are plenty of Republicans who didn't, back Trump four years ago and have no intention of backing him now.

But we saw Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, say very pointedly, there should be no stigma about wearing masks. Everybody should do what we saw. The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, said the same thing. We saw Liz Cheney in the House leadership put out a picture of her father, the former vice president, with a mask and also taking Trump to task about the whole question of were Russians paying terrorists in Afghanistan to kill Americans and why do we care. We saw Karl Rove, the famous Republican operative, and Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, say publicly, you're on course to lose.

Now, we don't want to make too much of this because Trump is still very popular with Republicans, slightly less so than he was and he's not at about 96 percent like he says, but he is doing fine.

But if you see this continuing, if Trump continues to falter in the polls, what you see, what you will likely see is Senate Republican candidates distancing themselves and making the argument that Trump will lose. You need us to protect your interest in the Senate. That's going to be something to keep a very sharp eye on as we move into the fall.