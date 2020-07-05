Experts focus on ‘superspreaders’ to study virus transmission

Hari Sreenivasan:

One of the concerns of COVID-19, is the ability for a small percentage of infected people to spread the disease to a much larger percent. They are known as "superspreaders."

And with businesses reopening and more summer gatherings taking place, experts worry that superspreader events will only increase the transmission of the virus.

I recently spoke with Ben Lopman, professor of epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health about the data he and his team are studying.

What did you and your team go out to study?