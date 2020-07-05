Drug overdoses: The hidden epidemic in the pandemic

Hari Sreenivasan:

One of the hidden epidemics in the coronavirus pandemic has been an increase in drug overdoses with suspected cases spiking significantly in March, April and May, according to data from emergency medical teams, hospitals and police.

The Washington Post –using data and interviews– reports that as the pandemic continues, the cases of overdoses are accelerating.

I recently spoke with Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long about their findings.

Heather, what has been happening with the overdose situation during the pandemic?