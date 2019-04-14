Trump’s popularity with his base is giving him running room

Jeff Greenfield:

Tax returns are the first most obvious one. The the chair of the Democratically-controlled House Ways and Means Committee says he wants Trump's tax returns by April 23rd and a federal law compels Treasury to release them. The Treasury Department says we're not so sure, the White House is you'll never see these returns because it's a fishing expedition, you have no real reason to have them. (UNTEL) goes back to the fact that Trump is the first presidential candidate since Richard Nixon, going back to him, not to release tax returns.

The second is the Mueller report. We're supposed to see a version of that report this week. We don't know how much of it will be as they say, redacted. The Democrats in Congress say we want to see the whole thing and we have a right to do that. That could wind up as a court tussle. And last, this sort of bizarre story that Trump asked the incoming head of Homeland Security to close the border on his own, which is flatly not what the law says. My guess is the Democrats may well say, we want some hearings to find out how true that is. There's a lot of potential tension here.