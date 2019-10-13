Trump’s reversal in Syria causes ‘cracks’ in GOP support

Jeff Greenfield:

So I think two things are going to come up. One, I think the interrogators, the panel are going to ask these candidates how much they identify with some of the more controversial positions that some have taken. Beto O'Rourke suggested that churches that oppose same-sex marriage be deprived of their tax-exempt status, which is widely at variance with traditional First Amendment notions. I think the other kinds of issues that have come up in the past: are you for open borders or do you think that there's going to be some limit? Do you favor taking away private health insurance? Where are you on abortion, any restrictions? The other thing that I think is going to come up is age. We just had a 78-year-old candidate suffer a heart attack and I think that issue is going to come up with respect not just to Sanders but with Joe Biden, who is almost the same age. It's an interesting notion that if either of those two people are elected president, on their first day in office they will be older than Ronald Reagan was on his last day. And I think that's an issue that's going to haunt at least Sanders and Biden, possibly Elizabeth Warren, though the polls suggest people are less worried about her age than they are about Sanders or Biden.