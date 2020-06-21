Trump’s Tulsa rally had smaller crowds, no mention of BLM

Jeff Greenfield:

Well, to put it in a technical political science term, not good. Dr. Fauci, the public health officials in Tulsa, were all saying the worst thing you can do is pack people into a crowded room where they're making a lot of noise because that will spread the particles. But what basically happened was that the Trump campaign was telling us this was going to be a huge event. They had gotten a million requests for tickets. And when the time came for the rally, it turned out that nobody showed up for that overflow crowd. And the hall was perhaps half full. What makes this really intriguing is there is a group of people who participate on social media apps like Tik-Tok and kapok the Korean music, organize some kind of guerilla operation to ask for an enormous number of tickets. The point being to inflate the estimates and to deluge the Trump campaign with useless data. The whole point about getting these rallies is to get voter data. And you have to remember that this president particularly obsesses with the size of his crowds. Remember back in the inaugural how angry he got when Obama had more. So the pictures of the half empty hall and the stories sputtering event is exactly what you don't want to kick off the campaign, even though crowd sizes don't tell you much about votes. I mean, Bernie Sanders got huge crowds. Joe Biden, couldn't fill a telephone booth. But it's really important for, as they say, the optics, because the press put so much attention on. This was not the way you want to start a campaign.