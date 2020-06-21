Parents fear anti-Asian racism as schools mull reopening

Hari Sreenivasan:

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, there have been increasing reports of anti-Asian discrimination, including in schools.

Last month, the New York City Commission on Human Rights launched a two-month campaign aimed at educating the public on racism.

But as schools weigh whether or not to open their doors in the fall, parents of Asian-American children say they fear that school might not be a safe place when it reopens.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky has our report.