Sports teams give Election Day off to boost voter turnout

Louise Radnofsky:

You know, I think what's been striking in the last couple of weeks is the number of athletes, many of whom had previously branded themselves as apolitical or just not that kind of outspoken athlete, who've come forward and stepped out and said that they support Black Lives Matter, which, you know, as a movement was considered to be somewhat radical or controversial in some cases for athletes.

Until recently, at which point things have flipped around a little bit. And athletes who have not said that they support the movement have come under criticism for that. So there's been this huge change in athletes' approach to activism, particularly among, I think, strikingly, White, and other non-Black athletes. And you've seen organizations not only rush to embrace their athletes, but also rush to embrace this movement, in some cases, reversing previous stances that they had had on sending political messages or allowing their athletes to protest.

So you're really seeing a sort of a repositioning of all of these brands, the individual brands and the team brands, and at the same time, they're under pressure to deliver on what that actually means in practice. So I think what you're seeing in Election Day is the first tangible policy change coming from any organization that is aligned itself with Black Lives Matter.