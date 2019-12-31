‘Trust Exercise’ author Susan Choi on power dynamics and timely fiction

Susan Choi:

Yes.

I was thinking a lot about the storytelling that we do culturally and politically and historically, the storytelling that happens outside of novels, that happens across our entire culture, that involves us as a nation trying to decide, you know, who we are, how we're going to talk about things.

Like, one example would be immigration. For me, immigration had always been a positive story. My father was an immigrant. My grandparents on my mother's side were immigrants. Immigration, to me, has always been the great strength of our country.

Suddenly, to see that story changed so dramatically was enough to really change my relationship to my own storytelling, I guess. It's strange to say, even though my storytelling is in this totally different form, the novel.

I felt unhappy about a lot of the national stories that were being told about my country. And I'm a citizen of this country. And yet that's not my version of the story. And I knew a lot of people felt that way.

But I also started thinking about my fictional world. And I started thinking, I wonder if there are characters in my fictional world who feel similarly pissed off, marginalized and silenced by this story as it's unfolded to date.

It was kind of a fun thought experiment that immediately became a new idea for the direction the book would take, when this character who, up to that point we have given no notice to, suddenly pushes herself forward and says, you haven't been paying attention to me, but you should.