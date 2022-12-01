Turkey attacks Syrian Kurds, the U.S. partner in fight against ISIS

Judy Woodruff:

ISIS named a new leader this week after its previous leader was killed in fighting in Syria's southwest.

But it is Syria's northern border with NATO member Turkey that has the U.S. concerned about new violence. The Turkish military has been attacking Syrian Kurds, who are U.S. partners in fighting ISIS.

Nick Schifrin speaks to the Kurds' commander and examines how the tensions could affect U.S. efforts in the region.