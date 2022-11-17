Give to PBS NewsHour now
How a criminal justice reporter built trust with prisoners to highlight conditions inside

A criminal justice reporter is using her background to build trust with men and women behind bars and to highlight conditions inside prisons. Special correspondent Christopher Booker reports from Texas for our series, “Searching for Justice.”

