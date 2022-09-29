Two of baseball’s great hitters move toward remarkable batting records

William Brangham


It's turning into a historic September for Major League Baseball. Two of the game's great hitters, Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, are moving toward remarkable batting records. Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying the American League record, while Pujols hit his 700th career home run. ESPN's Jeff Passan joined William Brangham to discuss the milestones.




