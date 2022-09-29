Two of baseball’s great hitters move toward remarkable batting records

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
William Brangham
William Brangham
It's turning into a historic September for Major League Baseball. Two of the game's great hitters, Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, are moving toward remarkable batting records. Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying the American League record, while Pujols hit his 700th career home run. ESPN's Jeff Passan joined William Brangham to discuss the milestones.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
