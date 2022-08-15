Women, girls struggle for basic rights in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban takeover

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jane Ferguson
Jane Ferguson
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
It was a year ago on Monday that the Taliban completed its conquest of Afghanistan, capturing Kabul and sending the nation into yet another spiral of turmoil after the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO allies. Now, one year on, we begin a series looking back at life under Taliban rule with the plight of Afghan women and girls, whose freedoms have been snatched away. Jane Ferguson reports.
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
