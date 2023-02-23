U.S. Deputy Secretary of State on where Russia’s war on Ukraine stands one year later

Amna Nawaz:

Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

One year on, after tens of thousands of lives lost, strong Ukrainian resistance and the U.S. led coalition funneling billions in aid to Ukraine, where does the war stand?

Wendy Sherman is the deputy secretary of state, and she joins me now.

Deputy Secretary, thank you for joining us.

As you well know, one of the chief criticisms of the U.S. and Western response to the war in Ukraine has been too little too late, that they resisted sending things like Stingers and HIMARS, even tanks, out of fear of escalation, only to provide them later on anyway.

We know President Zelenskyy is now requesting these long-range missiles, the ATACMS system. Every expert we have spoken to says this would let him hit further-away Russian targets, keeping Ukrainians safer.

Why is the Biden administration holding this request up?

Wendy Sherman, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State: Well, I think — Amna, it's great to be with you this afternoon and talk with you and talk with your viewers.

President Biden at every step along the way has listened very closely to what President Zelenskyy has asked for. And no doubt, if I was President Zelenskyy, I would ask for everything I could possibly think of, because this is very existential for Ukraine.

These are very tough decisions. We look at our own readiness. We look at our own stockpiles. But we look at what the battlefield is and what we can provide. And, yes, at every point along the way, one has to think about escalation, not taking us to a place I don't think Ukraine or anybody else wants to be.

I think the president has made incredibly wise and steady decisions. I think his trip to Kyiv, his speech in Poland made it clear that the American people and the world, for that matter — 141 countries stood with Ukraine this afternoon at the United Nations.

(CROSSTALK)