Where relations between U.S. and Russia stand a year after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine marks one year and President Putin announces Russia will suspend its participation in the New START Treaty, where does that leave U.S.-Russia relations?

Rose Gottemoeller was the chief U.S. negotiator for that treaty during the Obama administration. She's now a distinguished lecturer at Stanford University. And Angela Stent worked in the State Department during the Clinton administration and served as a top intelligence officer on Russia during the administration of George W. Bush. She's now a professor at Georgetown University.

Welcome to you both.

And, Rose, I want to begin with you.

Just tell me, what is the practical implication of this, of Putin saying that this treaty is being suspended? What changes immediately?

Rose Gottemoeller, Former U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs: What has happened during this war in Ukraine is that the Russians have continued to provide the notifications that are vital to the verification regime of the treaty.

Frequently, during the week and sometimes even multiple times a day, they would send the United States notification of the movement of their strategic nuclear forces. For example, if an ICBM has to go to a maintenance facility, they would have to notify the United States. And then, when it returns to its deployment base, they would have to notify the United States.

In that way, we had a great 24/7 view of what was going on with the Russian strategic nuclear forces, and they as well, of course. They had, I would say, reciprocal rights under the treaty. But they have now suspended those rights on their own recognizance.