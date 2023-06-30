U.S. failed to plan for worst-case scenarios before Afghanistan withdrawal, review says

Ali Rogin:

Geoff, the State Department review concluded that both the Trump and Biden administrations failed to consider worst-case scenarios for what would happen when U.S. troops withdrew, the U.S. government held back on crisis preparation to avoid signaling to the Afghan government that it had lost confidence, and that the Biden administration failed to appoint a senior official to oversee all elements of crisis response, which led to confusion.

For more on this assessment, we turn to Washington Post national security reporter Michael Birnbaum.

Michael, thank you so much for joining us.

What stuck out the most to you in this report?