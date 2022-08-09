U.S. makes diplomatic push in Africa to counteract Russian and Chinese influence

Nick Schifrin:

Cameron Hudson, Secretary Blinken specifically uses the words partnership and tries to make a point that the U.S. will be seeing Africa as an important player on every single major aspect facing the world today.

That's at least what he says.

Cameron Hudson, Center for Strategic and International Studies: Well, right, but the problem is, of course, that saying it doesn't make it so.

And I think that we have to look at where decisions are being made and whether or not African voices are being included in those decision rooms, whether it's the chamber of the U.N. Security Council, or the executive boardroom of the World Bank, or, frankly, behind closed doors at a G7 summit, where, just this last June, G7 leaders decided on the devastating and crippling sanctions campaign against Russia, which has severely impacted Africans' ability to purchase and import grain and fertilizer from Russia.

So we're seeing already in this administration Africans not being included where those decisions are being made. So I, of course, like the idea that we are going to give greater voice to the 54 countries of Africa, 1.4 billion people, but, right now, we're not seeing the Biden administration live up to the promise it made just yesterday.