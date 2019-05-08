U.S. negotiator on Iran nuclear deal says withdrawing from it made things worse

Wendy Sherman:

I think it's very tough, because, as I think you know quite well, the U.S. secondary economic sanctions, which say that, if you deal with the Central Bank of Iran, you can't deal with an American bank, are incredibly powerful, because, quite frankly, virtually every company in the world would choose an American bank over the Central Bank of Iran.

And when you marry that with the oil sanctions that — with the administration trying to go to zero exports allowed around the world, they're very powerful sanctions.

The U.S. has to be careful in what it does, though. If we use these sanctions too much, people will begin to say that we should no longer have the dollar as the reserve currency for the world.

The other thing I would point out, Nick, is, in my view, there are tactics here, but no strategy, and certainly no consistent strategy. If we take a look at North Korea, if we take a look at Venezuela, if we take a look at how we're dealing with the Chinese and the Uyghurs, we see a very different set of standards.