U.S. prisons are crowded, dirty and opaque. COVID-19 is running rampant.

Judy Woodruff:

COVID-19 is sweeping through the country's jails and prisons. They have proven to be a breeding ground for contagion, with tight quarters that don't allow room for social distancing, for shortages of cleaning supplies and lack of protective gear like masks.

Some prison systems and jails have been releasing inmates early to free up space. But people we spoke to inside say it is too little, too late.

Tonight, we are launching a new series of reports on criminal justice reform. We are calling it Searching For Justice.

In a moment, William Brangham will talk with the former medical director of New York's prisons.

But, first, Yamiche Alcindor brings us some voices from prisoners and their families.