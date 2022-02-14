U.S. relocates embassy operations in Ukraine as Russia threatens to invade

Nick Schifrin:

For more on all of this, we turn to Andrew Weiss. He worked on Russian affairs in both the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations. He is now vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Andrew Weiss, welcome back to "NewsHour."

We will get to disinformation in a second, but let's talk about the troops on the border. U.S. officials tell me that those troops are increasing their readiness even in the last few days.

But does Lavrov's diplomatic reference today provide any kind of off-ramp?

Andrew Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: So, the Russian government has been negotiating performatively. The issues that Russia has put on the table are ideas and assurances that it knows it can't get.

And the West, for its part, is also acting performatively, because we're in a situation similar to where you have a person who's taken hostages inside a bank. You want to keep them talking. You want to keep them on the phone. So, in the West's view, the best outcome here would be endless diplomatic discussions.

I wouldn't focus on what Sergey Lavrov said. I would focus on Vladimir Putin said. He repeated something today that he said back in December, where he basically said, if all the West is trying to do is draw us into an open-ended conversation that goes nowhere, that's a real problem.