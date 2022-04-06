EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell on a possible Russian coal ban and war in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

And now, for an official view from the European Union, Josep Borrell is the high representative for foreign policy of the bloc. It's a position he's held since 2019. He was also in Brussels, when I spoke with him earlier today.

Mr. Borrell, thank you very much for talking with us.

After seeing evidence of what the Russian military has done to Ukrainian civilians, is the E.U. this week going to agree to ban buying Russian coal?

Josep Borrell, European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs: Russian coal, yes.

The ministers will approve on Monday. And now the technical groups are working on that. But, certainly, it's going to be the first step. Well, in fact, in fact, it is part of our fifth package of sanctions. We have already taken a lot of them from the financial side, economic sectors.

These are the first sanctions on the energy side.