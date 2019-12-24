U.S. troops around the world sing ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’

At the request of the NewsHour, the Defense Department produced a music video of service personnel around the world singing a seasonal favorite. It’s an annual holiday tradition, and this year’s song is “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
Judy Woodruff:
And finally, on this Christmas Eve, at the request of the "NewsHour," the U.S. Defense Department produced a music video of service personnel around the world singing a holiday favorite, tonight, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."
(MUSIC)
Judy Woodruff:
Thank you to those service men and women.
And that's the "NewsHour" for tonight. I'm Judy Woodruff.
Thanks for joining us, and merry Christmas Eve.
