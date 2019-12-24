Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. troops around the world sing ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’

Transcript Audio

At the request of the NewsHour, the Defense Department produced a music video of service personnel around the world singing a seasonal favorite. It’s an annual holiday tradition, and this year’s song is “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

Read the Full Transcript

  • Judy Woodruff:

    And finally, on this Christmas Eve, at the request of the "NewsHour," the U.S. Defense Department produced a music video of service personnel around the world singing a holiday favorite, tonight, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

    (MUSIC)

  • Judy Woodruff:

    Thank you to those service men and women.

    And that's the "NewsHour" for tonight. I'm Judy Woodruff.

    Thanks for joining us, and merry Christmas Eve.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 24 WATCH: Trump lashes out at impeachment trial

  2. Read Dec 24 You can track Santa this Christmas using Alexa, Facebook and other apps

  3. Read Dec 24 From tech to society, how we’ve changed in a decade

  4. Watch Dec 23 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Senate trial standoff, Iowa 2020 polls

  5. Read Dec 10 12 Days of NewsHour: Judy’s favorite recipe

The Latest