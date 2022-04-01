Russia claims Ukrainian forces struck fuel depot in cross-border attack

Jack Hewson:

President Zelenskyy said the Russians are preparing to carry out more strikes in the southeast Donbass region and in the northeast in the direction of Kharkiv. The once bustling metropolis known for its landmark Soviet architecture is now unrecognizable, largely deserted.

The general sense of people in Kharkiv is one of defiance, one of pride at the territorial gains that have been made, a general stoicism. But there's also anxiety about how long this was going to last for, whether the Russians are going to dig in and what's going to happen next.

Further south, in Mariupol, residents waited for relief. Today, a perilous operation got under way to rush desperately needed humanitarian aid into the besieged city and evacuate residents trapped for weeks by the bombardment.

Some residents managed to get out, but a large-scale Red Cross evacuation failed. Their effort has been made even more difficult by the relentless urban warfare, as Russian soldiers keep fighting for control of the city.

Earlier this week, local residents filmed the chaos following yet another brutal strike, as the desperation mounts, so too the casualties of this 37-day-long war. In the northwestern city of Lutsk, mourners grieved for a Ukrainian serviceman killed by shelling in Mykolaiv.

Mykola Plisak, Son of Killed Ukrainian Soldier (through translator): There cannot be any peace with Russians. I will never forgive them for the death of my father.