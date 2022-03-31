Russia shifts focus to Ukraine’s south amid stiff resistance

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden said today there was no clear evidence that the Russians were scaling back their military operations around the Ukrainian capital, despite that assertion from Moscow earlier this week.

The U.S. has seen some redeployments of Russian troops, but not in sizable numbers.

Meantime, the Russian attacks and Ukrainian resistance grind on, most fiercely in the east and southeast of Ukraine. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that it had secured an agreement to evacuate civilians from besieged Mariupol, but those plans have been blown away by Russian shells in the past.

Tonight, we start well north of there in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv.

Special correspondent Jack Hewson again begins our coverage.